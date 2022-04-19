Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 293.26% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.
NASDAQ:CRDL opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57.
About Cardiol Therapeutics
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study; and LANCER design to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce major cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 that is in Phase II.
