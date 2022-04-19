Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CGJTF remained flat at $$126.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 1 year low of $112.98 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.98.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.