Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.86.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of OTCMKTS CGJTF remained flat at $$126.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 1 year low of $112.98 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.98.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
