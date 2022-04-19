CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales Sells 10,000 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,838,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $75,015.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $525,105.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $357,700.00.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $39.88. The stock had a trading volume of 24,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,762. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $36.49. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,046.50, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.47.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 13.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 29.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

