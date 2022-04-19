Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €210.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) received a €210.00 ($225.81) target price from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($225.81) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, February 14th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($231.18) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €146.00 ($156.99) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carl Zeiss Meditec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €177.78 ($191.16).

Shares of AFX traded down €0.95 ($1.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €129.00 ($138.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €139.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of €157.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.81. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of €118.10 ($126.99) and a 1-year high of €202.00 ($217.20).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

