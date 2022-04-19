Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Lowered to $22.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close.

CCL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.19.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 34.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 63,645 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $1,719,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

