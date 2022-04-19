Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.20 Million

Brokerages expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) to post sales of $157.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.80 million and the lowest is $156.60 million. Cars.com posted sales of $153.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year sales of $661.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $660.30 million to $662.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $716.51 million, with estimates ranging from $700.30 million to $732.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cars.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $211,898.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $78,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cars.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Cars.com by 56.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cars.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cars.com by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARS stock opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $876.38 million, a P/E ratio of 126.71 and a beta of 2.00.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

