Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of CRI traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,327. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $116.92.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Carter’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 14.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carter’s in the third quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 34.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

