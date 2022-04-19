Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 76.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.57.

Carvana stock opened at $96.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.34 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Carvana has a 52 week low of $93.99 and a 52 week high of $376.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carvana will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 over the last 90 days. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Carvana by 155.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 15.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 692.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 536,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

