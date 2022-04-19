Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Barclays

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.76% from the company’s previous close.
CASA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.
CASA stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $602.32 million, a P/E ratio of 236.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Casa Systems by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Casa Systems by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
