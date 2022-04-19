Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Lifted to Outperform at Northland Securities

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CASA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Shares of CASA stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $602.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 55.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,420,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,160 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 594,244 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 1,577.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 379,664 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 75.0% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 1,002.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 115,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 105,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

