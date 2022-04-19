CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

CBZ has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $43.15. 102,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,432. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.76 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $307,855.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 9,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $382,544.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,222 shares of company stock worth $936,585. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,744,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 49,339.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,573 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 4,024.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,119,000 after acquiring an additional 900,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,750,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,559,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,108,000 after acquiring an additional 331,312 shares during the last quarter.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

