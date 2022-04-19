Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.44% from the company’s previous close.

FUN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

FUN opened at $54.72 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -62.90 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.87.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.88) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,421,000 after buying an additional 1,526,914 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 376.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after buying an additional 396,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

