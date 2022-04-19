CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CEL-SCI’s earnings. CEL-SCI posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CEL-SCI will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CEL-SCI.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CEL-SCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE CVM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.24. 177,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,992. CEL-SCI has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $27.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $140.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a current ratio of 12.56.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

