Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Celanese has a payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Celanese to earn $15.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

NYSE:CE traded up $2.09 on Tuesday, reaching $147.41. 26,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a 1-year low of $132.26 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.09 and its 200-day moving average is $156.71.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Celanese by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Celanese by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

