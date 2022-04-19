Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.56). Celcuity posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 104%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($3.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Celcuity by 9.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Celcuity by 145,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 69,984 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELC opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.51. Celcuity has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $33.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 34.06 and a quick ratio of 34.06.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

