Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex's immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates."

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,870. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.78. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 1,516.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 3,904.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

