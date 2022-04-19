Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

CLBT traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $5.48. 336,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,846. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors worldwide. The company offers Cellebrite UFED, a platform for lawfully accessing and collecting digital data; Cellebrite physical analyzer, a digital data examiner; Cellebrite UFED Cloud, a platform that allow to collect, preserve, and analyze public and private-domain, social-media data, instant messaging, file storage, web pages, and other cloud-based content; Cellebrite Frontliner that collects digital evidence in real-time; Cellebrite Responder; and Cellebrite Premium.

