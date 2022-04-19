Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 93,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 5,740.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 127,384 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

