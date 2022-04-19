Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Celsion in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Celsion stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. Celsion has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54.
About Celsion
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
