Centene (CNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Centene to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Centene has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.300-$5.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.30-$5.50 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Centene to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CNC opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.57. Centene has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $89.79.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Centene by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Centene by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

