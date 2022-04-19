CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Raised to $36.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.54.

CNP opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $32.72.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,624,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 77,344 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,037.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

