Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

4/18/2022 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

4/11/2022 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

4/5/2022 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

4/5/2022 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 114,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,200. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David J. Grainger purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $248,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Saurabh Saha purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

