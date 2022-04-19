Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

CNTA stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.70. 74,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,124. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 25.52 and a quick ratio of 25.52.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.08). Analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Saurabh Saha bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Grainger bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $248,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 203,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 136,226 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 9,681,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,794 shares in the last quarter. 63.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

