Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,972. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 520.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

