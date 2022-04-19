Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Short Interest Down 20.9% in March

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 189,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $84,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

CENT opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $61.25.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

