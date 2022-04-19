Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Japan Railway Company operates Tokaido Shinkansen, transportation artery linking metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka. The company also operates a network of conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. In addition, the company provides bus services, as well as logistics, travel agency, advertising, construction and construction consulting, linen supply, track maintenance, and rolling stock and machinery maintenance services. Further, it involves in the department store operations; wholesale and retail of food and beverages; sale and lease of real estate; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. Central Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

CJPRY traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $12.47. 183,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,696. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.24. Central Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Central Japan Railway ( OTCMKTS:CJPRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Central Japan Railway (Get Rating)

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

