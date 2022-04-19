Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $83.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.45.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average of $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -119.16 and a beta of 1.47. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $58.32 and a 1-year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $76,550.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $48,992.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,353 shares of company stock worth $900,537 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,543,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,032,000 after buying an additional 187,146 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,263,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,113,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,989,000 after purchasing an additional 171,398 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,645,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,989 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,946,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,213,000 after purchasing an additional 48,560 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

