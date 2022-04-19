CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.84.

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Consumer Edge cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $113.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.27.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $189,152,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,078,000. Standard Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,096,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,820,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 702.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 885,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.