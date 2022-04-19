CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.13.

A number of research firms have commented on GIB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.02. CGI has a 12 month low of $77.25 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 272.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

