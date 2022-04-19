CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.13.
A number of research firms have commented on GIB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective for the company.
Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.02. CGI has a 12 month low of $77.25 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 272.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
