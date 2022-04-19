ChampionX (CHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. ChampionX has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect ChampionX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ChampionX alerts:

CHX opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. ChampionX has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 3.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

CHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,615,000 after purchasing an additional 179,749 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,095,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after purchasing an additional 946,759 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 168,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChampionX (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.