Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Shares of CTHR opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 58,465 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,591,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 127,055 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.