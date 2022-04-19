Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $402.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

CRL stock opened at $277.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.08. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $251.30 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,163,000 after buying an additional 73,315 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,009,000 after buying an additional 70,850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,509,000 after purchasing an additional 133,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

