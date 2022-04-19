Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $111.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SCHW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.32.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, reaching $77.05. 144,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,767,614. The stock has a market cap of $139.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.24. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $63.46 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 95,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,832.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 646,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,965,000 after acquiring an additional 612,601 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 53,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 16,223 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 68.5% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

