Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.39. Chart Industries reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $8.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chart Industries.

StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $183.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.26 and a beta of 1.62. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

