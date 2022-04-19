Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $680.00 to $620.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $746.29.

CHTR opened at $533.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $572.84 and its 200 day moving average is $626.80. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $533.25 and a 12-month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 29.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after purchasing an additional 260,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,123,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,529,000 after purchasing an additional 631,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after acquiring an additional 470,982 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,521,000 after acquiring an additional 147,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

