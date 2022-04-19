Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 25,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,574. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $672.52 million, a PE ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $15.12.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

