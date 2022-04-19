Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. Cheetah Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $135.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCM. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

