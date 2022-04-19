Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCMGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. Cheetah Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $135.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCM. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

