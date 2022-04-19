Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHGG. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 107.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 14.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHGG opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 14.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -350.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92. Chegg has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $96.94.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

