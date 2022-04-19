Chemed (CHE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.49 per share for the quarter. Chemed has set its FY 2022 guidance at $19.100-$19.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $19.10-$19.50 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chemed to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chemed alerts:

NYSE CHE opened at $490.77 on Tuesday. Chemed has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $485.28 and a 200-day moving average of $483.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total value of $1,409,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total value of $211,098.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,677.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,459 shares of company stock worth $2,134,537. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,901,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Chemed by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Chemed by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Chemed by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chemed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.