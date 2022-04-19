Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30.

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.03 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denise V. Gonick bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

