Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.
NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30.
In other news, Director Denise V. Gonick bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chemung Financial
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
