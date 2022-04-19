Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 6,965 Shares

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $662,023.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,217,146 shares in the company, valued at $400,839,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CHK traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.92. 2,068,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.37. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $97.61.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($42.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 574.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 23,624 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 56.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

