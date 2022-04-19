Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKEZ opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.