Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.400-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.Chico’s FAS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHS. StockNews.com cut Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

NYSE:CHS opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,340,000 after buying an additional 720,297 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 612,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 536,938 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 330,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 2,065.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 241,638 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 221,872 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS (Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.