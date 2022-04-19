China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

Shares of CAAS opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. China Automotive Systems has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $89.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.81.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in China Automotive Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in China Automotive Systems by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 53,752 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in China Automotive Systems by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems (Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.