China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CGA stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $17.73.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.83 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 42.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

