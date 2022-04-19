China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CHNR opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90. China Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Natural Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.14% of China Natural Resources worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.