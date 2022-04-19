China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.23. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40.
About China Pharma (Get Rating)
