China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.23. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

