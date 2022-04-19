China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Greenridge Global decreased their price objective on China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of CYD opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62.
China Yuchai International Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.
