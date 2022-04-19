China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Greenridge Global decreased their price objective on China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of CYD opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in China Yuchai International by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in China Yuchai International by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in China Yuchai International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

