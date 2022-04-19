ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ IMOS opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.84.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 22.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter worth $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter worth $204,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

