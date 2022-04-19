Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post $31 EPS for the current fiscal year and $41 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMG stock opened at $1,589.76 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,277.41 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,530.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,627.86. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,351,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,975.69.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

